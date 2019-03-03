March 3, 2019

“SMUG LITTLE MINDS:” Lecturer who tweeted he was fed-up of marking essays about ‘oppression of women’ leaves role. “Thank God all those papers going on about patriarchy and the oppression of women are out of the way for another year.”

Related: Stasi and Snitch. “There are a number of reasons this kind of hysteria works well in universities. Student unions are as virulent a breeding ground for wannabe leftist politicos and activists as they were in my day (when they had the hots for the IRA and the PLO). These days you get your collective virtuous rocks off on transgenderism, feminism, Islamophobia or whatever. Take your pick, there’s a veritable smorgasbord of outrage available. Unlike the silent majority of individual students, who don’t give a damn about the politics, unions have both a voice and power which they are not afraid to exercise. The indoctrination into this kind of groupthink has been going on throughout the education system before students arrive at university, and is constantly reinforced by the echo chamber of social media.”