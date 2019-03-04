March 4, 2019

NEW YORK SUN: Trump Signals a Great Debate on Socialism. “Not since Lincoln and Douglas can we remember a call to a national election debate like that which President Trump has been sounding in respect of socialism. He laid this marker in his State of the Union speech, vowing that America would never be a socialist country. He picked up the theme in his speech at CPAC, offering a taste of how the issue will sound in the campaign now gathering. . . . The debate today, even with the example of Venezuela, is taking place in America about America’s own economy. Our own instinct is not to take the outcome for granted. Whatever the substantive differences, the rising radicals in the Democratic Party have their share of moxie.”