March 3, 2019

ANDREW SULLIVAN ON TAKING CLIMATE CHANGE SERIOUSLY: “Here’s a suggestion: Focus on a non-carbon energy source that is already proven to be technologically feasible, can be quickly scaled up, and can potentially meet all our energy demands. What we need, given how little time we have, is a massive nuclear energy program. Sure, we can keep innovating and investing in renewables, and use as much as we can. But they are not going to save us or the planet in time. We know nuclear works and does so quickly.”

Yep, that’s the way to go. If what you actually care about is reducing C02 emissions.