March 4, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Democrats brag about upcoming investigations and much, much more. “And no investigation threat is complete without Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chair of the House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) meowing for the media on the Sunday spin shows. This idiot has been spitting about crimes and all the evidence of Trump crimes for more than two years and has produced not one scintilla of evidence. And yet the media continues to give him a platform to make his baseless accusations.”