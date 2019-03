OH: Bernie Sanders Hires An Illegal Alien As New Campaign Spokesperson. “Sisa defies the commonly used trope from the open borders crowd that illegal aliens live in the shadows of American society and are afraid to go about their daily lives. She boldly goes about her life and is a political activist to boot. She’s been arrested twice yet she’s still living her best life in America and now being rewarded for her civil disobedience with a high profile political job.”