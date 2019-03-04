March 4, 2019

THE OTHER OPIATE PROBLEM: “The person whose knee replacement requires zero opioids is on the left side of this curve, while the one who needs them for two weeks is on the right. Most of us fall somewhere in the middle. Every surgeon and every anesthesiologist lives with this curve every day. Importantly, the difference between the left and right sides of the curve isn’t two or three pain pills. The range is from zero to a hundred or more. And that leads to a key piece of information that 60 Minutes completely ignored. . . . 60 Minutes is complicit in the fear-mongering that is killing large numbers of Americans through poorly considered laws.” Well, 60 Minutes.

Plus: “The long-term benefits of opioids have been well known for a very long time. The long-term side effects are equally well known. But the key side effect that is creating the panic does not come from long term medical use. You heard me right. In spite of all the noise about ‘overprescribing,’ that simply is not a problem. Less than 1% of the addicts on the street got their start with prescription opioids. And chronic pain patients rarely die of overdoses.”