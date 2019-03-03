PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 3, 2019

BEING A LOYAL DEMOCRAT MEANS THE SYSTEM WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH A SOFT LANDING: Megan Barry, Who Had Adulterous Affair With Subordinate on Taxpayers’ Dime, Lands Job Teaching Women About Political Tribulations at Fisk University.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:44 am