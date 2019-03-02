March 2, 2019

I DON’T ACTUALLY THINK THAT DONALD TRUMP HAS NO POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY, but I do think it’s impossible to understand today’s politics without thinking in terms of the class struggle.

Related: Trump and the Revolt of the “Somewheres.”

In both respects, his campaign and presidency have been strikingly similar to the nationalist movements in England and Europe, from Brexit to the euroskeptic governments in Poland, Hungary and Italy, to the neonationalist parties of Germany and France. In each case, the insurgents have claimed that their nation’s political and business leaders are part of an international elite that sacrifices national sovereignty in ways—from free trade and open immigration to murky treaties and remote bureaucracies—that harm many of their countrymen. The harmed countrymen tend to be less-educated hinterlanders and members of the working class, who find representation in the nationalist movements. The shocked establishments—incumbent politicians, government careerists, media figures, corporate executives and intellectuals—have responded in striking unison. The political arrivistes, they insist, are ill-informed populists, xenophobic if not racist, inflamed by irrational hatred of immigrants, exhibiting authoritarian tendencies. Europe’s leading internationalists, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, have coordinated their actions and policies to keep the nationalist movements at bay. The synchronous counterattacks seem to validate the theory of a global elite.

“The global elite is screwing us and we’re going to make them stop” is in fact a coherent political philosophy, though not one much thought about among academics or Beltway types. Plus, read on about the “Anywheres” vs. the “Somewheres,” which sounds a lot like Chris Arnade’s Front Row and Back Row kids.