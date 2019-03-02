March 2, 2019
NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Everyone Who’s Never Read A History Book Shocked As Socialist Turns Into Authoritarian At First Whiff Of Power.
Note to Snopes: It’s the Babylon Bee, so it’s satire — or is it?
