March 3, 2019

CHARLOTTE ALLEN: “Freud wanted to know what women want. Here’s what I want: I want to know what’s wrong with women.”

Well, mostly one specific woman who writes for the Huffington Post. Which might be a clue. . . .

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm