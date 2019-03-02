March 2, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: In What Sense Is The Bulwark Conserving Conservatism?

Please note that I’m not calling on The Bulwark to fire Jong-Fast, or that she’s not entitled to her opinion. That’s not my way, because I’m not a liberal. But speaking as a cuck RINO traitor who probably wanted Hillary to get elected, I just don’t see how crapping all over conservative ideas is conserving conservatism. It might give you a visceral thrill to goof on individuals you hate, and if that’s all you want out of it, fine. But don’t condescend to me and pretend you’re accomplishing anything. In the words of the great Jon Gabriel, this is nothing more than a “weird, petulant shaming campaign.”