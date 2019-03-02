March 2, 2019

BREITBART.COM ALUM TO RESUSCITATE HUMAN EVENTS:

A timeline of Human Events history indicates that Reagan began subscribing to the publication in 1961, a time when the conservative media space was sparsely populated. As the decades wore on, Human Events had to learn to share. Since the arrival of the Internet alone, conservative sites such as the Daily Caller, FoxNews.com, the Blaze, NewsBusters, Independent Journal Review, Breitbart, PJ Media and RedState have jostled and elbowed their way toward a piecemeal fragmentation of the right-leaning U.S. audience.

Human Events couldn’t keep up. It dropped print in 2013, and, according to [Raheem] Kassam, it hasn’t turned out original content in four years, though it has been posting syndicated material from Townhall Media.

The new Human Events, pledges Kassam, will leave the poverty in the past.