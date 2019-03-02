March 2, 2019

ALLAN BLOOM ON HISTORY: “You know, we’ve all read history. Everybody, you know, world history, and weren’t all past ages maaaad?… Our historical knowledge is really a history which praises, ends up praising, ourselves—how much wiser [voice drips with sarcasm] we are, how we have seen through the errors of the past.”

Though at least while Bloom was still alive, students were still learning some form of history: Flash-forward to today: Why Are Students Ditching the History Major?