March 2, 2019

ALL THIS YAMMERING ABOUT RUSSIAN BOTS AND GUESS WHAT: Democratic Operatives Used Misleading Facebook Pages To Suppress GOP Turnout In Midterms.

Democratic operatives, led by a former Obama official, bought ads on misleading Facebook pages to suppress GOP turnout in the midterm elections.

The pages appear to be designed to give the impression that they were operated by disgruntled conservatives rather than Democratic operatives.

The operatives were funded by left-wing billionaire Reid Hoffman, who previously funded a “false flag” effort in the 2017 Alabama special election.