March 1, 2019

CLAUDIA ROSETT: Trump, Kim and the Death of Otto Warmbier.

For generations, North Korea’s Kim regime, with its rogue art of the deal, has done well for itself by keeping its foes off balance — punctuating its threats with diplomatic enticements. Trump in his own way has doubled down on that approach, as he just did by flying all the way to Vietnam to talk with Kim, and then walking from the table. It’s no bad thing that Kim, arriving in Hanoi with demands for sweeping concessions from the American president, got nothing but dinner, and was left to contemplate the relative wealth, compared to North Korea, of the non-nuclear despotism that is Vietnam.