March 1, 2019

UNEXPECTEDLY: Network that employs Al Sharpton really struggling to admit that Ilhan Omar’s just an anti-Semite.

The socialism of fools, indeed: Why is the left (both in America and abroad) such a cesspit of anti-Semitism?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:14 pm