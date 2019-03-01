March 1, 2019
UNEXPECTEDLY: Network that employs Al Sharpton really struggling to admit that Ilhan Omar’s just an anti-Semite.
The socialism of fools, indeed: Why is the left (both in America and abroad) such a cesspit of anti-Semitism?
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
UNEXPECTEDLY: Network that employs Al Sharpton really struggling to admit that Ilhan Omar’s just an anti-Semite.
The socialism of fools, indeed: Why is the left (both in America and abroad) such a cesspit of anti-Semitism?