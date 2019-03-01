March 1, 2019

THIS IS CNN: CNN didn’t disclose Democratic Party ties of questioners in Sanders town hall.

“Though we said at the beginning of the Town Hall that the audience was made up of Democrats and Independents, we should have more fully identified any political affiliations,” the cable news network said in a statement.

The outlet has come under fire for presenting the questioners on Monday’s episode as everyday voters, without mentioning that some are local party officials or work for politically connected firms.

Among those who quizzed the socialist presidential hopeful was Baltimore County Democratic Party Chair Tara Ebersole, who was identified on the episode only as a “former biology professor,” and Charles County Democratic Central Committee Chair Abena McAllister, who was described as “an active Democrat,” according to Mediaite.

Yunjung Seo was introduced as a college student, but neither host Wolf Blitzer nor the on-screen chyron mentioned that she is an intern at Democratic fundraising outfit the Katz Watson Group, according to her LinkedIn page.

And Shadi Nasab was also presented as a college student, even though her LinkedIn page says she is an intern at DC lobbying firm Cassidy and Associates.