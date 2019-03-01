March 1, 2019
A TALE OF TWO HATE CRIMES: A hoax unraveled and a plot foiled. “It is worth noting that law enforcement got their suspects in both cases. And as Reilly notes: ‘There is no epidemic of people just attacking their fellow Americans.'”
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
A TALE OF TWO HATE CRIMES: A hoax unraveled and a plot foiled. “It is worth noting that law enforcement got their suspects in both cases. And as Reilly notes: ‘There is no epidemic of people just attacking their fellow Americans.'”