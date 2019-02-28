February 28, 2019

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED. Well, one way or another:

● Shot: Are the Dems Committing Suicide?

—Steve Hayward, Power Line, today.

● Chaser: Ilhan Omar: Let’s talk about the influence in this country that says allegiance to a foreign country is okay.

—Allahpundit, Hot Air, today.

● Hangover: Rep. Tlaib Blows Up Cohen Hearing: It Was a ‘Racist Act’ for a Republican to Bring a Black ‘Prop.’

— Paula Bolyard, PJ Media, yesterday.

● The D.T.s: The Coming Socialist President? Just because Democrats are lurching leftwards doesn’t mean they’re going to lose in 2020.

—Robert W. Merry, The American Conservative, Tuesday.