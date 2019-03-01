March 1, 2019

SPENGLER: ‘The Insider’s Guide to the Hebrew Bible.’

Claremont Review of Books is the “brainiest and best” among conservative publications, I’ve claimed previously on this page, and it is a privilege to contribute. The new issue has must-read essays by Charles Kessler on Trump in 2020 and Michael Anton on draining the swamp. It also presents my review-essay on a landmark edition of the Pentateuch in five volumes, with thousands of explanatory notes by the leading Orthodox Jewish authority of the 20th century, Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik. He is known to Christian readers through his essay “The Lonely Man of Faith.” This magisterial work fairly might be called the insider’s guide to the Hebrew Bible. Clarement Review has generously unlocked the article for a limited time as a courtesy to PJ Media readers.

I'm what we Jews call a "ba'al teshuvah," a "returnee," that is, observant later in life. I was brought up in a secular home and remained an atheist until my mid-30s. Not until the age of 40 did I attend synagogue weekly. Ten years ago I joined an Orthodox synagogue and became observant, after I encountered the work of Rabbi Soloveitchik. Reading the first pages of his book And From There You Shall Seek I fell off my chair–literally. I suppose one would call it a conversion experience.