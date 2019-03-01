PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 1, 2019

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Tina Fey ‘Blames’ Fallon for Trump’s Election. “Liberals cannot forget how Fallon yukked it up with Trump weeks before Election Day.”

Does that mean we can pin the blame for Bill Clinton on Arsenio?

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:07 am