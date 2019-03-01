March 1, 2019
CHRISTIAN TOTO: Tina Fey ‘Blames’ Fallon for Trump’s Election. “Liberals cannot forget how Fallon yukked it up with Trump weeks before Election Day.”
Does that mean we can pin the blame for Bill Clinton on Arsenio?
