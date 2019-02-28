February 28, 2019

NAME THAT PARTY, VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW EDITION: CBS, NBC Drop Partisan ID as Latest Racial Gaffe Engulfs Virginia Democrats.

Now that it’s clear that none of top three Virginia Democrats engulfed in scandal will be resigning voluntarily, CBS and NBC have stepped up the effort to clean up their racial gaffes. During a tour of the governor’s mansion last week, First Lady Pamela Northam handed cotton to an African American child and asked her to “imagine” what it would be like to be a slave. CBS This Morning and NBC’s Today on Thursday covered the latest revelation, but skipped the fact that First Lady Pamela Northam, her husband and the state’s other top leaders are, in fact, all Democrats. On CBS, co-host Gayle King found the whole thing “sad” and lamented how people are so “hypersensitive” about race these days. Assuring her co-hosts and viewers that Mrs. Northam meant no harm, King lamented, “When I saw the story, it made me kind of sad. I think she’s giving a tour, she’s trying to put history in context.”

Curiously, CBS seems rather unwilling to put this into context: Ralph Northam’s family owned at least 84 slaves.

Exit quote from King: “Again, we weren’t there, but I can’t imagine that she would have been that insensitive to this young person who was there. It made me sad. I think we are so quick to jump on things now. Everybody’s super and hypersensitive when it comes to racial issues in particular.”

That’s nice. So when does the DNC-MSM apologize for smearing Rick Perry over a rock?