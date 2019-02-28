PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

February 28, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM TRUDEAUPIA: Justin Trudeau dodges calls to resign amid former attorney general’s allegations in bribery scandal.

Earlier: “Compare this to the nothingburger that was Cohen’s testimony.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:48 pm