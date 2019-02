SMASH ALL THE STATUES! AIRBRUSH ALL THE HISTORY! John Wayne: The New Confederate Statue.

The Great Purge of 20th Century Mass Culture continues apace. As Mark Steyn has warned, “To be ignorant of what happened before you were born is to remain forever a child. To despise what happened before you were born is to remain forever a juvenile delinquent in the thuggish gang of the present tense.”