MARK RIPPETOE ON THE FUTURE OF WOMEN’S SPORTS: “It’s actually more profound than pubertal considerations: the majority of the neuromuscular effects of testosterone occur in utero. The system is ‘primed’ for puberty in the pre-natal portion of human development, just as the changes to the sexual morphology of the developing human are so profoundly influenced by testosterone at the same time. The sexual infrastructure and the neuromuscular infrastructure develop at the same time, under the same in utero environmental influences of testosterone. The people yelling about the supposed fact that there are no differences between men and women that hormone therapy can’t fix right up are studiously ignoring this. They are quite wrong, everybody actually knows this, and politics are going to lose this round.”