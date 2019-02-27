February 27, 2019

WHY IS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) Blows Up Cohen Hearing: It Was a ‘Racist Act’ for a Republican to Bring a Black ‘Prop.’

“I could see and feel your pain. I feel it,” Cummings told Meadows. “And so —and I don’t think Ms. Tlaib intended to cause you that… that kind of pain and frustration.”

“As everybody knows in this chamber, I’m pretty direct,” Tlaib said. “So if I wanted to say that [Meadows is a racist] I would have. But that’s not what I said.”

Meadows thanked Cummings for addressing the issue and withdrew his demand to have the statement stricken from the record.

Cummings concluded the hearing with an angry speech, declaring that Congress is “better than this.”