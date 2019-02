OBAMA TELLS YOUNG BLACK MEN TO LIVE LIKE CONSERVATIVES TO BE HAPPY:

“If you are very confident about your sexuality, you don’t have to have eight women around you twerking,” former president Barack Obama said to an audience of young black men last Wednesday. “You seem stressed that you got to be acting that way, because I have one woman that I’m very happy with.”

* * * * * * * * *

The former president’s town hall addressed a wide range of social issues, including black success, family, and manhood, and many of his conclusions were temperamentally conservative.

“The odds of any young man, unless you look like Zion Williamson, to be in the NBA, are very low,” Obama said at one point. “The odds of being a doctor or a lawyer? Much higher.” Kudos to the former president for encouraging young black men to choose sustainable professions with demonstrated economic viability over pipe dreams about being rappers, sports stars, and activists.

Obama went from pop culture to economics into the topic about which he was clearly most passionate: the importance of male mentorship. He spoke about his own difficulties living in a household without a father, and how his community stepped up and became like a “surrogate father” to him. He exhorted the people in the audience to fill these father-like mentorship roles, “to truly care” about one another. He invited Curry to give a testimony about the impact his father made on his life.