February 28, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: NorK summit cut short and much, much more. “President Trump and Kim Jung Un were unable to reach an agreement and the president has left Vietnam early. The media and pundit class were concerned that Trump would lower our standards for denuclearizing and make a deal because he’s a big dummy who wants to yap about his negotiation skills. Not so much.”

What will be fun is watching the backflips of people who yesterday said Trump shouldn’t have been at that summit in the first place, and who today will criticize him for cutting it short.