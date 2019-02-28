February 28, 2019
FINALLY: This kit will solve gender inequality in breastfeeding by making men lactate.
Marie-Claire Springham explained on Good Morning Britain. . . .
“So, basically the way I designed it is new couples when they find out they’re expecting sign up to basically a pre-natal course,” she explained.
“And they receive a kit in which it contains a nine months of a drug called progestin,” she added, “which we know as the non-estrogen based birth control pill.”
That drug is meant to “stimulate the production of milk-producing glands” in the males who take it. Another drug regimen would then result in lactation.
First problem: Men’s nipples aren’t built for suckling. Second problem: What the hell else is taking progestin going to do to a man? Third problem: Good luck getting men to even want to “solve” this “problem.”