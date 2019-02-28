February 28, 2019

NOAH ROTHMAN: Michael Cohen’s Morality Play. “Michael Cohen is emotionally manipulating the Resistance in the most transparent fashion, and they’re falling for it.”

Cohen has been throwing himself upon the mercy of The Resistance ever since it became clear that he would face criminal charges related to his personal misconduct. To avoid an excessive sentence, Cohen had to share with federal prosecutors all he knew about the president. But in turning on his former employer and the party he leads, Cohen sacrificed his relationships on the right. He needed a new set of friends, to say nothing of donors to his legal defense fund. And so Trump’s attorney has embarked on a nakedly cynical campaign of emotional manipulation stimulating all the anti-Trump left’s pleasure centers.

Taken at face value, Cohen emerged from his plea agreement with federal prosecutors born again. With the convert’s zeal, he immediately began to preach not just against the sins of his former employer but in support of all things Democratic.