PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: Ocasio-Cortez says GOP is being held ‘hostage’ by Trump.

—The New York Post today.

● Chaser:

—“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likens herself to ‘Watchmen’ character that creator calls ‘nutcase,'” the Washington Times, January 11th.

As with Trump, there’s a tweet from the prolific AOC for everything.