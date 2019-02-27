February 27, 2019

NEW SOCIALIST “IT” GIRL CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: PAYMENTS TO OCASIO-CORTEZ BOYFRIEND SPUR FEC COMPLAINT.

“It’s not illegal for [Ocasio-Cortez] to pay her boyfriend, but it appears that they created some sort of scheme to avoid claiming the money [as a campaign expense],” Dan Backer, a D.C.-based attorney who filed the complaint on behalf of the foundation, told Fox News. “What exactly did he do for that money?”

It was first reported last week that the Brand New Congress PAC paid Roberts during the early days of the Ocasio-Cortez campaign. According to FEC records, the PAC made two payments to Roberts – one in August 2017 and one in September 2017 – both for $3,000.