February 27, 2019

THIS SHOULD MAKE FOR SOME GREAT A CAPELLA CONCERTS: Harvard’s student government wants to “audit” student group membership selection processes (called “comps”). “UC President Sruthi Palaniappan ’20 said she and UC Vice President Julia M. Huesa ’20 proposed that the committee consider the topic because they are concerned about the equity of students’ access to ‘exclusive’ extracurricular opportunities. Many undergraduate organizations require some kind of comp, which can take the form of an application, audition, demonstration of proficiency, interview, or required meetings.”

Sorry for two Harvard posts in one day, but the place has gone crazy enough to warrant it – and if it happens at Harvard, there’s a great chance it’s coming soon to a school near you.