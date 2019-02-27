February 27, 2019

DEAR USAA INSURANCE: My law student Chris Davis had his house and car flooded in this weekend’s Knoxville floods. USAA, despite its generally excellent reputation, seems to be dropping the ball on him. Here’s what a reliable classmate of his writes on Facebook: “Chris Davis does not want your sympathy, however, as his friend and as someone who has been with him through this emergency, I can tell you that this has been one of the more trying times in his life stateside. The greatest challenge, however, has not been the water damage, the news crews, the disruption of his routine as he tries to finish law school and prepare for the bar exam in July, or the fact that he has been homeless for almost a week. The greatest challenge has been dealing with his insurance company, USAA. This active-duty Marine officer and veteran of the war in Afghanistan has been the recipient of some of the worst customer service I have ever seen. I have witnessed it firsthand. USAA prides itself as the insurance company for veterans, however, USAA has failed Captain Davis at every step. While his neighbors (none of whom have flood insurance), are having their claims processed, approved, and handled in a compassionate manner, Chris gets hour long hold times, indifference, and rejection. This is unacceptable. Chris never thought he would face this. He doesn’t live beside an ocean, lake, river, or even a creek. Chris is a law student and someone who has spent the majority of his life in service to our country and cannot afford to bear this financial burden on his own. USAA should strive to find a way to help Chris, instead trying to find a way to not. If you want to help Chris I ask that you share this post and ask USAA to do the right thing for my friend and a good soldier. #ShameonUSAA”

Maybe look into this?