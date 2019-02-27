February 27, 2019

NONE OF THIS SOUNDS GOOD: India Pakistan: Kashmir fighting sees Indian aircraft downed.

Plus: India, Pakistan claim to down each other’s jets as Kashmir conflict heats up.

Also: India-Pakistan crisis disrupts international flights: All international commercial flights to Pakistan are suspended with some airlines forced to reroute transit flights.

And: GLOBAL MARKETS-Impact of India-Pakistan tensions spreads from Asia to Europe.

Just armed conflict between two nations with nuclear weapons. If it comes to cases, I’m on India’s side of course, and the United States should be too — Pakistan has been effectively an enemy for years. But much better for everyone if there’s no war here.