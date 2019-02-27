February 27, 2019

HARD BREXIT > BRINO: The great Dan Mitchell sums up why a “hard” Brexit (I prefer “clean” Brexit myself) would be better than Brexit In Name Only. Of course, the New York Times is desperately trying to persuade its readers that prosperous Britain is already worse than Venezuela:

The scene that met Cockburn’s eyes upon exiting the terminal at Heathrow reminded him of his days as a foreign correspondent during the Lebanese civil war, or a night out in south London. A dog was eating the innards of a corpse, because supplies of Romanian dog food have broken down. A naked fat man had carved off a slice of his own buttock and was roasting it over a burning tyre, because imports of Bulgarian lamb are held up at Calais. A woman offered to prostitute herself for an avocado, and to sell both of her blank-eyed children for a packet of French butter. There were no black taxis either, because London’s notoriously pro-Brexit taxi drivers had all joined one nationalist militia or other. Finally, a black-market cheese dealer with a rocket launcher affixed to the back of his pickup agreed to take Cockburn into the city. They bribed their way through the checkpoints with wedges of brie. Or not.

All right, that was actually a Spectator columnist satirizing the Times’ coverage. But it’s not far off…