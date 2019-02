THOSE LUCKY EARLIER GENERATIONS ONLY HAD TO STORM THE BEACHES AT NORMANDY AND GUADALCANAL: WiFi Down For Five Days: ‘Hell Is Real And It’s Amherst College.’ On the other hand, this is a fair question: “How could an elite college with a $2.2 billion endowment and that charges more than $50,000 in tuition a year fail to provide basic services, such as internet access?”