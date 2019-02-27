February 27, 2019

DEAR HARVARD STUDENTS: EVEN HARVEY WEINSTEIN DESERVES A LAWYER: Students at Harvard’s Winthrop House are upset that their faculty “overseer,” law professor Ronald Sullivan, has undertaken to represent Harvey Weinstein. Some have demanded Sullivan’s resignation as faculty overseer as the ground that he is making them feel unsafe. Harvard appears to be taking the students’ unhappiness seriously and investigating Winthrop House’s climate.

Someone needs to remind these kiddies that Ronald Sullivan is a lawyer. This is what lawyers do. They represent people who are in trouble. Harvard grad John Adams, who represented the British soldiers accused of murder in connection with the Boston Massacre, would not be amused by such idiocy.