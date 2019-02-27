February 27, 2019

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Judge approves anti-male bias lawsuit against University of Colorado. “The University of Colorado-Boulder’s use of ‘trauma-informed’ practices in sexual misconduct investigations are ‘plausible’ evidence of bias against males, a federal court ruled last week. It denied the taxpayer-funded university’s motion to dismiss Title IX and due process claims by William Norris, who was suspended and banned from campus after two disputed encounters with ‘Jane Doe’ over a lengthy relationship.”