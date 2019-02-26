February 26, 2019

IF THE PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO COME OUT TO THE BALLPARK, NOBODY’S GOING TO STOP THEM. CNN says climate change extremes are getting so bad that ‘normal people’ aren’t talking about them much:

CNN morphed into Yogi Berra so slowly, I hardly even noticed. But perhaps if CNN were to take the initiative and discuss what it’s willing to do as a network to reduce its own output, such as cutting back on programming hours, and pulling televisions out of airport departure lounges (“ban the plane!”, as AOC’s GND demands), they’d certainly get people talking.