February 27, 2019

YES, I TOLD YOU THIS WAS TRUE ALREADY: Inside Higher Education reported yesterday that African American and Hispanic students abandon STEM majors at much higher rates than white students. But it didn’t explain how that wouldn’t happen as often if under-represented minority students attended schools where their entering academic credentials matched those of their fellow students.

If you haven’t done so already, please read Want to Be a Doctor? A Scientist? An Engineer? An Affirmative Action Leg Up May Hurt Your Chances. (Or, better yet, read this longer version.)