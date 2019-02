AVNER ZARMI: Why Trump’s ‘Style’ Matters.

There are a couple good points here about Reagan’s successes, but overall I think it’s an unfair piece. If Trump’s “style” — which is far less at odds with actual Washington norms than elites dare to admit — is the price for solid SCOTUS picks, tax reform, deregulation, and shrinking our footprint in the Middle East, then it’s a small price to pay.