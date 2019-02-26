February 26, 2019
FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION: U.S. Destroyer, Cargo Ship Pass Through Taiwan Strait in 4th Warship Transit in 5 Months.
Any nation opposed to freedom of the seas should exempt themselves from maritime trade.
