ROBERT W. MERRY: The Coming Socialist President? “Just because Democrats are lurching leftwards doesn’t mean they’re going to lose in 2020.”

The Democrats are swinging hard left, because they perceive Trump as weak due in no small part to the NeverTrump dead-enders eager to help elect a Democrat.

So why not take a gamble on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to elect someone who would make Barack Obama seem moderate?