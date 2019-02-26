February 26, 2019
TRUE COLORS: Plan B for rebel Republicans: Wound Trump so he’ll lose to a Democrat in general election.
In 2020, that is the sort of primary challenge some “Never Trump” Republicans envision pursuing against this president if their favored option — running a contender strong enough to win — doesn’t come to fruition. For Republicans committed to dislodging Trump at all costs, wounding him in a primary would be adequate. No president challenged for renomination in the modern era has won a second term.
“For a number of people I’ve spoken to, putting a torpedo into Trump’s operation would suffice for them — if they could mortally wound him in a primary,” said a Republican insider involved in the effort.
Outright defeating a sitting president in a primary is nearly impossible, and Trump’s intraparty opponents are realistic about their prospects.
That they’d rather help elect what is likely to be the most extreme Democratic nominee in decades than deal with a successful but “distasteful” Republican shows that their far more interested in Not-Our-Kind-Dear snobbery than in a single damn conservative principle.