February 25, 2019
NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Nation Breathes Sigh Of Relief As Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out Against Having Children.
Important note to “fact checking” Website Snopes.com: the Babylon Bee is satire.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Nation Breathes Sigh Of Relief As Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out Against Having Children.
Important note to “fact checking” Website Snopes.com: the Babylon Bee is satire.