JIM TREACHER: Six Ways to Strike Back Posthumously at John Wayne’s Racism.

Or, you could just… y’know… not care. John Wayne can’t hurt you. You’re alive and he’s dead. Getting angry about stuff he said half a century ago is dumb. Lots of people said lots of things decades ago that wouldn’t be acceptable today. Fortunately for you… it’s today!

Enjoy your superiority. Clearly, it’s the most interesting thing about you.