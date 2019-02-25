February 25, 2019

DAVID HARSANYI: The Devolution Of Man. “Of course, it’s not Kaepernick’s fault that our culture is transforming virtue signalers into heroes. These are the same forces, after all, that pummel us with insufferable harangues about appropriate gender roles. Men are acting too masculine while women aren’t acting masculine enough, it seems, and the nation is in the midst of a crisis. So perhaps it’s my pathological masculinity speaking, but it’s all become quite insufferable.”

They can’t help yammering and virtue-signaling, apparently, but there’s no reason you have to listen, or pretend to respect their twaddle.