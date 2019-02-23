PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 23, 2019

REVEALED: THAT TIME WHEN AMY KLOBUCHAR ATE A SALAD WITH A COMB AND MADE AN AIDE CLEAN IT.

This is nothing. A few years ago, there was a little-known socialist fringe candidate who once copped on tape to eating a dog.

In this Feb. 7, 2008, file photo Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., smiles as he puts on a napkin before eating gumbo at Dooky Chase’s restaurant in New Orleans. While many are still deciding which should be president, by 52 percent to 45 percent they would prefer having Barack Obama than John McCain to their summer cookout, according to an Associated Press-Yahoo News poll released Wednesday, July 2, 2008. (AP Photo and caption.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:44 am