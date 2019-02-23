PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
February 23, 2019

BIG, IF TRUE: Hate Crime Hoaxes are More Common than You Think.

For at least the past decade or so, I think most conservatives have viewed all “hate crimes” as hoaxes until the evidence overwhelmingly proves otherwise.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:14 am